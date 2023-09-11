The Impact of Market Fluctuations on PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) Stock

The stock of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has gone down by -6.50% for the week, with a -18.27% drop in the past month and a -16.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.78% for PENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.40% for PENN’s stock, with a -22.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is above average at 5.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is $33.07, which is $10.92 above the current market price. The public float for PENN is 149.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PENN on September 11, 2023 was 4.88M shares.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 21.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-06 that Stocks like V.F. Corporation NYSE: VFC, Verizon NYSE: VZ, and PENN Entertainment NYSE: PENN get beaten up for a reason, but often, the market will take things to the extreme.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $30 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PENN Trading at -10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN fell by -6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.26. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc. saw -25.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Hendrix Felicia, who purchase 11,162 shares at the price of $22.41 back on Sep 06. After this action, Hendrix Felicia now owns 27,975 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc., valued at $250,140 using the latest closing price.

HANDLER DAVID A, the Director of PENN Entertainment Inc., purchase 19,562 shares at $22.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that HANDLER DAVID A is holding 207,072 shares at $443,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.07 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc. stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 358.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 351.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.