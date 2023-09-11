The 27.32% Simple Moving Average of Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, RIG stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -2.39% and a quarterly surge of 29.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Transocean Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.98% for RIG stock, with a simple moving average of 27.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by analysts is $8.82, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for RIG is 711.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.59% of that float. On September 11, 2023, the average trading volume of RIG was 15.47M shares.

RIG) stock’s latest price update

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG)’s stock price has increased by 1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 8.08. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Last week’s registration statement has caused some flurry among investors with Transocean Ltd.’s largest shareholder, Frederik Mohn seemingly looking to dispose of some or even all its holdings in the company. With Mr. Mohn’s overall return on his investment in Transocean still negative and considering ongoing, strong industry conditions, I would be very surprised to see him selling shares anytime soon. Assuming full conversion of the company’s remaining exchangeable notes, Transocean would be required to issue 143.2 million new shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIG Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.09. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 79.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from Tonnel David A, who sale 57,259 shares at the price of $8.22 back on Aug 31. After this action, Tonnel David A now owns 417,789 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $470,669 using the latest closing price.

Mey Mark-Anthony Lovell, the EVP & CFO of Transocean Ltd., sale 396,170 shares at $8.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Mey Mark-Anthony Lovell is holding 984,317 shares at $3,367,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

+6.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd. stands at -24.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.43. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Transocean Ltd. (RIG), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 38.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.