The -13.88% Decline of Journey Medical Corporation’s (DERM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, DERM stock has gone up by 37.85%, with a monthly gain of 20.90% and a quarterly surge of 64.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.19% for Journey Medical Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.32% for DERM’s stock, with a 65.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) is $6.50, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for DERM is 2.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DERM on September 11, 2023 was 219.64K shares.

DERM) stock’s latest price update

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM)’s stock price has soared by 13.46 in relation to previous closing price of 2.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 37.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:00 PM ET Company Participants Matt Blazei – CoreIR Claude Maraoui – Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Benesch – Interim Chief Financial Officer Srinivas Sidgiddi – Vice President of R&D Neal Bhatia – Director of Clinical Dermatology at Therapeutics Clinical Research Conference Call Participants Scott Henry – Roth capital Kalpit Patel – B. Riley Securities Operator Ladies and Gentleman, thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of DERM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DERM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DERM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DERM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DERM Trading at 43.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DERM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.49%, as shares surge +31.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DERM rose by +37.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Journey Medical Corporation saw 53.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DERM starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Sep 06. After this action, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD now owns 114,245 shares of Journey Medical Corporation, valued at $223,000 using the latest closing price.

Maraoui Claude, the President & CEO of Journey Medical Corporation, purchase 26,044 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Maraoui Claude is holding 2,153,430 shares at $65,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DERM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.35 for the present operating margin

+58.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Journey Medical Corporation stands at -40.22. The total capital return value is set at -58.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.54. Equity return is now at value -309.70, with -41.40 for asset returns.

Based on Journey Medical Corporation (DERM), the company’s capital structure generated 156.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.05. Total debt to assets is 25.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.