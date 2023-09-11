The -1.11% Simple Moving Average of HP Inc.’s (HPQ) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of HP Inc. (HPQ) has seen a -0.88% decrease in the past week, with a -10.24% drop in the past month, and a -1.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for HPQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.95% for HPQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is above average at 12.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HP Inc. (HPQ) is $30.03, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for HPQ is 984.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HPQ on September 11, 2023 was 6.76M shares.

HPQ) stock’s latest price update

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.44 in comparison to its previous close of 29.32, however, the company has experienced a -0.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-09-09 that HP Inc.’s (HPQ) recent third-quarter earnings results showed how the slowing demand for PCs is impacting the company. HP CEO Enrique Lores sits down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference to discuss the company’s performance, outlook and how the AI boom will change computers.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HPQ Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.81. In addition, HP Inc. saw 9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from MYERS MARIE, who sale 4,165 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, MYERS MARIE now owns 22,281 shares of HP Inc., valued at $124,950 using the latest closing price.

MYERS MARIE, the Chief Financial Officer of HP Inc., sale 4,165 shares at $32.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that MYERS MARIE is holding 26,446 shares at $135,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.16. The total capital return value is set at 54.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HP Inc. (HPQ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.