The -0.91% Simple Moving Average of United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has seen a -4.76% decrease in the past week, with a -10.71% drop in the past month, and a -4.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for UAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.08% for UAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is above average at 5.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is $71.74, which is $23.96 above the current market price. The public float for UAL is 326.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UAL on September 11, 2023 was 6.15M shares.

UAL) stock’s latest price update

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.50 in comparison to its previous close of 47.68, however, the company has experienced a -4.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-09-09 that A passenger on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Los Angeles was arrested Friday after trying to enter the cockpit and open the exit doors, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $80 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UAL Trading at -10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -10.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.70. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 25.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from LADERMAN GERALD, who sale 4,491 shares at the price of $57.05 back on Jul 24. After this action, LADERMAN GERALD now owns 133,213 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $256,212 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gregory L, the EVP & Chief Growth Officer of United Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $52.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Hart Gregory L is holding 26,434 shares at $627,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+8.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.79. Equity return is now at value 40.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), the company’s capital structure generated 540.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.40. Total debt to assets is 49.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 488.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.