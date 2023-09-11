Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.30.

The public float for TELL is 554.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.18% of that float. On September 11, 2023, the average trading volume of TELL was 9.06M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TELL) stock’s latest price update

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.77 in relation to its previous close of 1.30. However, the company has experienced a 15.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-08 that Tellurian Inc will sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to non-equity holders to bring its long-delayed Driftwood LNG project to fruition, Chairman Charif Souki said this week.

TELL’s Market Performance

TELL’s stock has risen by 15.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.77% and a quarterly rise of 0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.73% for Tellurian Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.74% for TELL’s stock, with a -17.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TELL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TELL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TELL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TELL Trading at -8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TELL rose by +15.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2340. In addition, Tellurian Inc. saw -23.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TELL starting from GROSS JONATHAN S, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Jun 30. After this action, GROSS JONATHAN S now owns 240,000 shares of Tellurian Inc., valued at $138,000 using the latest closing price.

SOUKI CHARIF, the Executive Chairman of Tellurian Inc., sale 195,220 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that SOUKI CHARIF is holding 1,659,639 shares at $236,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.38 for the present operating margin

+45.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tellurian Inc. stands at -12.71. The total capital return value is set at -1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.04. Equity return is now at value -11.00, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tellurian Inc. (TELL), the company’s capital structure generated 90.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 42.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.