Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is above average at 15.71x. The 36-month beta value for ERIC is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ERIC is $6.19, which is $0.38 above than the current price. The public float for ERIC is 2.99B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume of ERIC on September 11, 2023 was 8.81M shares.

ERIC stock's latest price update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.54 in relation to its previous close of 5.20. However, the company has experienced a -0.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Ericsson (ERIC) adds that these new inserts will bring down plastic content of the entire packaging to less than one percent compared with 20% earlier.

ERIC’s Market Performance

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has seen a -0.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.40% gain in the past month and a -0.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for ERIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for ERIC’s stock, with a -7.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ERIC Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) saw -12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.29 for the present operating margin

+41.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), the company’s capital structure generated 31.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.85. Total debt to assets is 11.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.