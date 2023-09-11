TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is 51.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRP is 0.86.

The public float for TRP is 999.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On September 11, 2023, TRP’s average trading volume was 2.83M shares.

TRP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has surged by 1.38 when compared to previous closing price of 35.48, but the company has seen a -0.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that TC Energy is a prominent energy infrastructure company operating in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The company’s separated assets and infrastructures in various energy platforms make it prominent and well-positioned to meet future energy demand. TRP’s financial outlook is positive, with a focus on generating adjusted EBITDA from regulated rates and long-term contracts, leading to improved cash flow and shareholder returns.

TRP’s Market Performance

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen a -0.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.24% decline in the past month and a -13.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for TRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.32% for TRP stock, with a simple moving average of -10.54% for the last 200 days.

TRP Trading at -3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.84. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.