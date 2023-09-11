Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) has decreased by -10.78 when compared to last closing price of 0.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-07 that Penny stocks, typically priced below $5, have become a popular choice for day traders due to their potential for rapid gains. These stocks can offer market-beating returns in a short period, making them attractive for those looking for quick profits.

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SNPX is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SNPX is $14.00, The public float for SNPX is 9.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume for SNPX on September 11, 2023 was 878.69K shares.

SNPX’s Market Performance

SNPX’s stock has seen a -29.96% decrease for the week, with a -41.18% drop in the past month and a -58.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.56% for Synaptogenix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.46% for SNPX’s stock, with a -73.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNPX Trading at -49.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.85%, as shares sank -41.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPX fell by -29.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5284. In addition, Synaptogenix Inc. saw -68.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPX starting from TUCHMAN ALAN J, who sale 27,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, TUCHMAN ALAN J now owns 33,000 shares of Synaptogenix Inc., valued at $31,641 using the latest closing price.

WEINSTEIN ROBERT, the Chief Financial Officer of Synaptogenix Inc., sale 27,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that WEINSTEIN ROBERT is holding 33,198 shares at $31,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPX

The total capital return value is set at -48.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.83. Equity return is now at value -37.50, with -31.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.