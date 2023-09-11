StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has seen a -6.28% decrease in the past week, with a -15.70% drop in the past month, and a -10.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for STNE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.45% for STNE stock, with a simple moving average of 1.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) Right Now?

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STNE is 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for STNE is $74.16, which is $4.06 above the current price. The public float for STNE is 274.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STNE on September 11, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

STNE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) has plunged by -1.71 when compared to previous closing price of 11.69, but the company has seen a -6.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Here are the five stocks that meet our screening criteria, TOL, URBN, STNE, OSIS and AMWD.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STNE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STNE Trading at -9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -16.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE fell by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, StoneCo Ltd. saw 21.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.11 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for StoneCo Ltd. stands at -11.86. The total capital return value is set at -4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), the company’s capital structure generated 43.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.10. Total debt to assets is 13.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.