SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) by analysts is $5.05, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for SOUN is 198.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.00% of that float. On September 11, 2023, the average trading volume of SOUN was 18.80M shares.

SOUN stock's latest price update

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.71relation to previous closing price of 2.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-07 that SoundHound AI has achieved success as major customers have adopted its conversational AI technology. Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish about the stock’s prospects over the next 12 months.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen a -8.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.65% gain in the past month and a -17.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.86% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for SOUN’s stock, with a -7.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOUN Trading at -18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +21.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -8.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 29.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,104 shares at the price of $2.34 back on Aug 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,003,760 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $7,267 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 3,261 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 806,864 shares at $10,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. The total capital return value is set at -148.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.50. Equity return is now at value 740.10, with -129.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.