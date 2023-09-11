Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCTL is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SCTL is $2.30, which is $1.7 above the current price. The public float for SCTL is 89.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCTL on September 11, 2023 was 284.45K shares.

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL)’s stock price has soared by 26.68 in relation to previous closing price of 0.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-24 that Societal CDMO stock dropped more than 33% at the open after the firm announced a discounted and dilutive equity raise for gross proceeds of $8.3 million. The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) announced an offering of 20,750,000 shares at $0.40 per share, a steep discount to Wednesday’s share price of about $0.60.

SCTL’s Market Performance

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) has experienced a 6.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.50% drop in the past month, and a -41.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.82% for SCTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.91% for SCTL’s stock, with a -44.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCTL Trading at -24.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.54%, as shares sank -21.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCTL rose by +6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5728. In addition, Societal CDMO Inc. saw -59.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCTL starting from ENLOE J DAVID JR, who purchase 125,000 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Aug 28. After this action, ENLOE J DAVID JR now owns 1,098,940 shares of Societal CDMO Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Weisman Wayne, the Director of Societal CDMO Inc., purchase 62,500 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Weisman Wayne is holding 308,602 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.31 for the present operating margin

+24.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Societal CDMO Inc. stands at -22.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.71. Equity return is now at value -41.50, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL), the company’s capital structure generated 73.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.48. Total debt to assets is 28.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.