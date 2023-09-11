Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNOW is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNOW is $199.89, which is $33.18 above the current price. The public float for SNOW is 297.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNOW on September 11, 2023 was 5.54M shares.

The stock price of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) has surged by 3.82 when compared to previous closing price of 159.84, but the company has seen a 5.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-10 that MongoDB reported a 40% jump in revenue last quarter, but that growth rate will slow dramatically going forward. As the company expands in the era of AI to become more of an app-building platform, it could come into increasing competition with other software providers like Snowflake.

SNOW’s Market Performance

SNOW’s stock has risen by 5.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.71% and a quarterly drop of -4.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Snowflake Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.29% for SNOW’s stock, with a 6.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $200 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNOW Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.80. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw 15.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Slootman Frank, who sale 8,334 shares at the price of $154.50 back on Aug 30. After this action, Slootman Frank now owns 185,683 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $1,287,637 using the latest closing price.

Slootman Frank, the CEO and Chairman of Snowflake Inc., sale 524 shares at $151.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Slootman Frank is holding 185,683 shares at $79,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.