Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) has seen a -0.77% decrease in the past week, with a -10.11% drop in the past month, and a -7.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for SWBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.54% for SWBI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is above average at 14.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is $15.17, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for SWBI is 45.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWBI on September 11, 2023 was 521.58K shares.

SWBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) has increased by 10.85 when compared to last closing price of 10.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.77% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-07 that Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. SWBI rose more than 8% in the extended session Thursday after the gun maker reported a 35% jump in sales in its fiscal 2024 first quarter, and said it expects more ahead of the busier fall season. Smith & Wesson earned $3.1 million, or 7 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $3.3 million, or also 7 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWBI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SWBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWBI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $13.50 based on the research report published on December 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWBI Trading at -7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWBI fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.15. In addition, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. saw 34.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWBI starting from SCOTT ROBERT L, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $10.88 back on Feb 15. After this action, SCOTT ROBERT L now owns 75,073 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., valued at $43,502 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT ROBERT L, the Director of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $10.22 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that SCOTT ROBERT L is holding 79,073 shares at $40,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.59 for the present operating margin

+31.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 13.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.70. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 16.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.51. Total debt to assets is 11.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.