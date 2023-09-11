Should You Invest in Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Now?

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TIO is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TIO is $11.75, which is $10.59 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 162.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.35% of that float. The average trading volume for TIO on September 11, 2023 was 8.26M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)’s stock price has increased by 6.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.09. However, the company has seen a -10.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) (“Tingo” or the “Company”), a profitable and fast growing fintech and agri-fintech company, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday August 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to present its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provide a business update. A press release detailing the results will be issued prior to the call.

TIO’s Market Performance

TIO’s stock has fallen by -10.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.88% and a quarterly drop of -13.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.90% for Tingo Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.12% for TIO stock, with a simple moving average of -19.48% for the last 200 days.

TIO Trading at -8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.40%, as shares sank -1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1133. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 39.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.41. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tingo Group Inc. (TIO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.30. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.