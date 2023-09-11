Should You Invest in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Now?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ENB is at 0.87.

The public float for ENB is 2.02B, and currently, shorts hold a 4.39% of that float. The average trading volume for ENB on September 11, 2023 was 4.69M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.96 in relation to its previous close of 33.22. However, the company has experienced a -4.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that Enbridge announced a blockbuster deal to acquire three deals with Dominion Energy, expanding its natural gas utilities business. The acquisition will make Enbridge the largest gas utility franchise but comes at a high cost of US$14 billion, including debt and a share sale. The market has quickly priced in near-term downside for ENB, with concerns about the acquisition’s potentially dilutive effect on shareholders and additional debt burden.

ENB’s Market Performance

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has experienced a -4.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.08% drop in the past month, and a -12.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for ENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.79% for ENB’s stock, with a -12.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENB stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ENB by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ENB in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $52 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENB Trading at -6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.71. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw -14.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.