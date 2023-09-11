Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SFWL is 6.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for SFWL on September 11, 2023 was 221.37K shares.

SFWL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) has jumped by 14.87 compared to previous close of 7.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 42.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

SFWL’s Market Performance

Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) has seen a 42.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 65.34% gain in the past month and a -10.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.30% for SFWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.06% for SFWL’s stock, with a 35.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SFWL Trading at 33.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.10%, as shares surge +80.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFWL rose by +42.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, Shengfeng Development Limited saw 117.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.66 for the present operating margin

+10.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shengfeng Development Limited stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 5.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.02. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL), the company’s capital structure generated 85.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.17. Total debt to assets is 31.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.