SentinelOne Inc.’s (S) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of SentinelOne Inc. (S) has gone up by 1.86% for the week, with a 11.96% rise in the past month and a 13.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.32% for S. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.42% for S’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SentinelOne Inc. (S) is $18.74, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for S is 238.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of S on September 11, 2023 was 8.13M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) has dropped by -0.59 compared to previous close of 17.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-07 that SentinelOne entered earnings season with numerous rumors about the company’s direction. Management addressed them, but the book isn’t quite closed.

S Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.17. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw 16.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Weingarten Tomer, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $17.07 back on Sep 07. After this action, Weingarten Tomer now owns 848,969 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $682,868 using the latest closing price.

Smith Ric, the CPO & CTO of SentinelOne Inc., sale 15,318 shares at $17.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Smith Ric is holding 497,754 shares at $261,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -89.70. The total capital return value is set at -23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -17.50 for asset returns.

Based on SentinelOne Inc. (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.