Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2021-11-03 that Why retail traders are watching these Reddit penny stocks right now The post Top Reddit Penny Stocks That Retail Traders Are Watching Now appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AIHS is 0.50.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AIHS is 6.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On September 11, 2023, AIHS’s average trading volume was 59.54K shares.

AIHS’s Market Performance

AIHS stock saw an increase of 2.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.25% and a quarterly increase of -34.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.01% for Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.63% for AIHS’s stock, with a -35.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIHS Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIHS rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4860. In addition, Senmiao Technology Limited saw -43.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.80 for the present operating margin

+18.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senmiao Technology Limited stands at -38.52. The total capital return value is set at -36.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.35. Equity return is now at value -78.10, with -26.20 for asset returns.

Based on Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.65. Total debt to assets is 7.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.