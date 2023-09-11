Semantix Inc. (STIX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) has decreased by -15.13 when compared to last closing price of 1.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that CCAP, CR, STIX, BMI and ON have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 7, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STIX is 0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STIX is $8.72, which is $0.46 above the current price. The public float for STIX is 7.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STIX on September 11, 2023 was 114.11K shares.

STIX’s Market Performance

STIX stock saw a decrease of 19.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -39.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.83% for Semantix Inc. (STIX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.33% for STIX’s stock, with a -44.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STIX Trading at -27.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.89%, as shares sank -23.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIX rose by +19.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3288. In addition, Semantix Inc. saw 46.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.27 for the present operating margin

+45.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semantix Inc. stands at -125.30. The total capital return value is set at -12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.18.

Based on Semantix Inc. (STIX), the company’s capital structure generated 19.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.27. Total debt to assets is 11.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Semantix Inc. (STIX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.