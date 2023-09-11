Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) has increased by 3.04 when compared to last closing price of 63.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-08-30 that During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is $63.78, which is -$1.9 below the current market price. The public float for STX is 206.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STX on September 11, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

The stock of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has seen a -7.66% decrease in the past week, with a -2.23% drop in the past month, and a 9.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for STX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.31% for STX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $65 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STX Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX fell by -7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.83. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 24.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from MOSLEY WILLIAM D, who sale 98,860 shares at the price of $72.97 back on Sep 01. After this action, MOSLEY WILLIAM D now owns 616,309 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $7,214,240 using the latest closing price.

MOSLEY WILLIAM D, the Chief Executive Officer of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, sale 200,000 shares at $70.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that MOSLEY WILLIAM D is holding 616,309 shares at $14,055,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at -7.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.26. Equity return is now at value 70.00, with -6.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.