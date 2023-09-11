Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RVYL is at 3.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RVYL is $25.00, The public float for RVYL is 3.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume for RVYL on September 11, 2023 was 49.12K shares.

RVYL stock's latest price update

The stock price of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) has dropped by -19.00 compared to previous close of 5.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -64.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) (“RYVYL” or the “Company”), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, today announced it will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

RVYL’s Market Performance

Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) has seen a -64.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -67.29% decline in the past month and a -41.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.84% for RVYL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.79% for RVYL’s stock, with a -40.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RVYL Trading at -62.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.44%, as shares sank -65.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVYL fell by -64.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.36. In addition, Ryvyl Inc. saw -8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVYL starting from Laniado Ezra, who purchase 9,990 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Laniado Ezra now owns 50,586 shares of Ryvyl Inc., valued at $4,995 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.98 for the present operating margin

-46.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryvyl Inc. stands at -149.61. The total capital return value is set at -45.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.