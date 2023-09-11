Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) has gone up by 4.77% for the week, with a 7.53% rise in the past month and a -11.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.63% for RSVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.41% for RSVR’s stock, with a -8.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) Right Now?

Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 135.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) is $12.67, which is $6.96 above the current market price. The public float for RSVR is 31.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RSVR on September 11, 2023 was 121.22K shares.

RSVR) stock’s latest price update

Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR)’s stock price has soared by 7.53 in relation to previous closing price of 5.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR ) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call August 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Jackie Marcus – Alpha IR Group Golnar Khosrowshahi – CEO Jim Heindlmeyer – CFO Conference Call Participants Alex Fuhrman – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Richard Baldry – ROTH Dan Day – B. Riley Securities Operator Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today’s conference call to discuss Reservoir Media’s Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 ended June 30, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSVR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RSVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RSVR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RSVR Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSVR rose by +4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Reservoir Media Inc. saw -4.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSVR starting from Field Ezra S., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $5.32 back on Aug 15. After this action, Field Ezra S. now owns 118,196 shares of Reservoir Media Inc., valued at $42,561 using the latest closing price.

Field Ezra S., the Director of Reservoir Media Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Field Ezra S. is holding 110,196 shares at $53,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.22 for the present operating margin

+42.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reservoir Media Inc. stands at +2.08. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.40. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR), the company’s capital structure generated 91.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.82. Total debt to assets is 41.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.