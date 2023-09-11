Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.27 in relation to its previous close of 14.76. However, the company has experienced a -3.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Plains All American (PAA) is expected to further benefit from strategic investments, joint ventures and debt reduction initiatives.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Right Now?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) by analysts is $16.88, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for PAA is 451.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. On September 11, 2023, the average trading volume of PAA was 3.69M shares.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA’s stock has seen a -3.48% decrease for the week, with a -2.13% drop in the past month and a 6.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.15% for PAA’s stock, with a 11.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15.50 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAA Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw 25.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+2.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.66. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 31.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.