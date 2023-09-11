Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, PINS stock has gone up by 0.22%, with a monthly gain of 5.23% and a quarterly surge of 15.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for PINS’s stock, with a 6.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PINS is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PINS is $31.84, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 575.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.97% of that float. The average trading volume for PINS on September 11, 2023 was 9.94M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has dropped by -1.61 compared to previous close of 28.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-10 that While Etsy’s gross merchandise sales are flat, the take rate it gets from each sale is increasing at a healthy clip, and buying trends are beginning to normalize. Pinterest increased users and revenue across all geographies for the second quarter in a row.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $30 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.07. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 13.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $27.82 back on Sep 01. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 154,215 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $208,650 using the latest closing price.

Walcott Wanjiku Juanita, the Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc. of Pinterest Inc., sale 11,435 shares at $27.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Walcott Wanjiku Juanita is holding 246,899 shares at $311,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.