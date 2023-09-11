Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.93 in comparison to its previous close of 118.75, however, the company has experienced a 7.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-05 that A combination of factors, including the supply/demand imbalance, OPEC+ production cuts, and the oil charts, suggest this is a golden time to buy oil and oil stocks. Regarding the oil price NYSEARCA: USO, the oil price rose more than 7% in the week ended 9/1 to set a new 1-year high.

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is 5.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSX is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Phillips 66 (PSX) is $128.92, which is $6.29 above the current market price. The public float for PSX is 442.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On September 11, 2023, PSX’s average trading volume was 3.05M shares.

PSX’s Market Performance

PSX stock saw an increase of 7.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.83% and a quarterly increase of 23.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Phillips 66 (PSX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.83% for PSX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $141 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSX Trading at 12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX rose by +7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.79. In addition, Phillips 66 saw 17.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Pruitt Joseph Scott, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $117.02 back on Sep 01. After this action, Pruitt Joseph Scott now owns 6,682 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $819,140 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Timothy D., the Executive Vice President of Phillips 66, sale 127,578 shares at $116.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Roberts Timothy D. is holding 77,313 shares at $14,885,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +6.47. The total capital return value is set at 22.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.62. Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.18. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.44 and the total asset turnover is 2.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phillips 66 (PSX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.