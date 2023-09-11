Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSHG is 0.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PSHG is $4.00, which is $2.13 above the current price. The public float for PSHG is 10.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSHG on September 11, 2023 was 400.46K shares.

PSHG stock's latest price update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG)’s stock price has dropped by -10.53 in relation to previous closing price of 2.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-28 that Greece-based tanker operator has raised $37.7 million over the past 13 months from relentlessly diluting common shareholders well below net asset value (“NAV”). Like other tanker companies with a focus on the spot- and short-term time charter markets, Performance Shipping has benefited heavily from elevated charter rates caused by recent geopolitical events. Last week, the company reported highly profitable Q1/2023 results with $18.7 million in cash generated from operating activities as compared to $33.8 million for all of 2022.

PSHG’s Market Performance

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) has experienced a -6.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 55.83% rise in the past month, and a 164.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.08% for PSHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.68% for PSHG’s stock, with a 8.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSHG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSHG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PSHG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSHG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on March 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PSHG Trading at 55.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.58%, as shares surge +49.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +146.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSHG fell by -6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6905. In addition, Performance Shipping Inc. saw -47.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.47 for the present operating margin

+49.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Shipping Inc. stands at +48.29. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.32. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 14.90 for asset returns.

Based on Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG), the company’s capital structure generated 82.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.09. Total debt to assets is 43.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.