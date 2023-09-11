Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PTON is 2.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is $8.14, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for PTON is 316.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.02% of that float. On September 11, 2023, PTON’s average trading volume was 10.99M shares.

The stock of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) has decreased by -6.36 when compared to last closing price of 5.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-07 that Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON ) reported horrid Q4 2023 results on Aug. 23. PTON shares lost 22% on the news.

PTON’s Market Performance

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has experienced a -14.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.46% drop in the past month, and a -33.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for PTON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.62% for PTON stock, with a simple moving average of -44.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTON stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for PTON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTON in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $7 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTON Trading at -30.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -32.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON fell by -14.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc. saw -31.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who sale 19,462 shares at the price of $6.98 back on Aug 18. After this action, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham now owns 44,868 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc., valued at $135,847 using the latest closing price.

Cortese Thomas, the Chief Product Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc., sale 14,135 shares at $6.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Cortese Thomas is holding 14,251 shares at $98,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.37 for the present operating margin

+30.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peloton Interactive Inc. stands at -45.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.