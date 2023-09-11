Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Stock Observes -3.38% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has seen a -10.98% decrease in the past week, with a -13.76% drop in the past month, and a 11.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for KTTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.41% for KTTA’s stock, with a -3.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KTTA is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KTTA is $2.00, The public float for KTTA is 19.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume of KTTA on September 11, 2023 was 204.55K shares.

KTTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) has dropped by -13.18 compared to previous close of 0.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that — Attendees may request 1 x 1 meeting with management at meetings@hcwco.com — PALO ALTO, Calif. and MIAMI, Fla., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research, and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced today that Pasithea’s management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held in New York City, September 11-13.

KTTA Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares sank -13.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA fell by -10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6041. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jun 02. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 1,327,174 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., valued at $12,930 using the latest closing price.

Delaney David, the Member of 10% owner group of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Delaney David is holding 227,521 shares at $1,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3045.12 for the present operating margin

+76.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stands at -2864.29. The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.47. Equity return is now at value -41.50, with -38.90 for asset returns.

Based on Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 2.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -39.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.