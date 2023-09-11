Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PACB is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PACB is 246.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.75% of that float. The average trading volume of PACB on September 11, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PACB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) has decreased by -4.33 when compared to last closing price of 10.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that Pacific Biosciences has a leading position within the fast-growing long-read DNA sequencer market. Moreover, it is expanding its high-accuracy long-read portfolio to grab more market share from Illumina. My DCF model indicates significant upside potential. A sensitivity analysis shows that downside potential seems also limited. The complementary credit analysis I performed rules out any large need of capital increase for liquidity reason.

PACB’s Market Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has experienced a -7.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.04% drop in the past month, and a -25.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for PACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.01% for PACB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PACB Trading at -14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. saw 27.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from Eidel Jeff, who sale 25,936 shares at the price of $10.60 back on Aug 17. After this action, Eidel Jeff now owns 444,666 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., valued at $274,844 using the latest closing price.

HENRY CHRISTIAN O, the of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that HENRY CHRISTIAN O is holding 1,212,939 shares at $105,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Equity return is now at value -50.60, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.