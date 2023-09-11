Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by analysts is $133.06, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for ORCL is 1.56B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On September 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ORCL was 10.35M shares.

ORCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has surged by 0.98 when compared to previous closing price of 125.09, but the company has seen a 4.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-08 that Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is expected to report a year-over-year increase in its sales and profits when it hands down its first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Monday, September 11 after the market close. Wall Street analysts expect the cloud technology company to report a 10.7% increase in earnings per share, up from $1.03 for the same period last year to $1.14.

ORCL’s Market Performance

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has experienced a 4.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.69% rise in the past month, and a 17.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for ORCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.10% for ORCL stock, with a simple moving average of 28.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ORCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ORCL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $150 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORCL Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCL rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.61. In addition, Oracle Corporation saw 54.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCL starting from Smith Maria, who sale 3,680 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, Smith Maria now owns 16,600 shares of Oracle Corporation, valued at $423,200 using the latest closing price.

Smith Maria, the EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Oracle Corporation, sale 1,320 shares at $116.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Smith Maria is holding 20,280 shares at $154,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.58 for the present operating margin

+65.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oracle Corporation stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.61. Equity return is now at value -296.60, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Oracle Corporation (ORCL), the company’s capital structure generated 8,885.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.89. Total debt to assets is 70.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,426.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.