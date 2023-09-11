NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY)’s stock price has increased by 28.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. However, the company has seen a 33.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jody Cain – LHA, IR Justin Hall – Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel Tommy Law – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeffrey Cohen – Ladenburg Thalmann Operator Welcome to the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NBY is 2.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NBY is $6.65, which is $5.85 above the current price. The public float for NBY is 3.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBY on September 11, 2023 was 193.59K shares.

NBY’s Market Performance

NBY stock saw an increase of 33.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.27% and a quarterly increase of 17.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.95% for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.73% for NBY stock, with a simple moving average of -41.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $1.10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

NBY Trading at 17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +19.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBY rose by +36.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6250. In addition, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -59.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBY starting from Kunin Jeffrey, who sale 1 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kunin Jeffrey now owns 0 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2 using the latest closing price.

Kunin Audrey, the Chief Product Officer of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Kunin Audrey is holding 0 shares at $2 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.32 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -112.92. The total capital return value is set at -65.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.20. Equity return is now at value -155.30, with -86.60 for asset returns.

Based on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.20. Total debt to assets is 12.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.