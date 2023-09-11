noco-noco Inc. (NCNC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NCNC is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NCNC is 131.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCNC on September 11, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

NCNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNC) has dropped by -11.68 compared to previous close of 1.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -56.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCNC’s Market Performance

NCNC’s stock has fallen by -56.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -91.33% and a quarterly drop of -91.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.40% for noco-noco Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -82.62% for NCNC’s stock, with a -90.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCNC Trading at -89.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.28%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNC fell by -56.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, noco-noco Inc. saw -90.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNC

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, noco-noco Inc. (NCNC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.