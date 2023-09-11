NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB) has jumped by 13.26 compared to previous close of 3.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-07-06 that (Kitco News) – Automaker Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and critical metals project developer NioCorp (Nasdaq: NB) (TSX: NB) today announced the signing of a rare earth offtake term sheet.

Is It Worth Investing in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NB is 0.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) is $9.57, The public float for NB is 28.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On September 11, 2023, NB’s average trading volume was 104.07K shares.

NB’s Market Performance

The stock of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) has seen a 10.81% increase in the past week, with a -1.20% drop in the past month, and a -18.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for NB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.88% for NB’s stock, with a -37.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NB Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NB rose by +10.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, NioCorp Developments Ltd. saw -44.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NB

Equity return is now at value -510.50, with -187.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.