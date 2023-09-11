New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NYCB stock has gone down by -3.26%, with a monthly decline of -8.55% and a quarterly surge of 9.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for New York Community Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.54% for NYCB’s stock, with a 17.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Right Now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is $15.34, which is $3.46 above the current market price. The public float for NYCB is 713.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYCB on September 11, 2023 was 8.84M shares.

NYCB) stock’s latest price update

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)’s stock price has increased by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 11.75. However, the company has seen a -3.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-06 that A survey of commercial real estate exposure by U.S. regional banks reveals increasing asset risk and potential credit losses as loans mature over the next 18 months, Moody’s Investors Service said.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYCB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NYCB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NYCB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $16 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NYCB Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.01. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw 38.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Davis Reginald E, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $12.60 back on Aug 14. After this action, Davis Reginald E now owns 81,416 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $302,390 using the latest closing price.

Davis Reginald E, the Sr EVP & President of Banking of New York Community Bancorp Inc., sale 4,600 shares at $9.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Davis Reginald E is holding 123,033 shares at $45,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +27.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), the company’s capital structure generated 243.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.86. Total debt to assets is 23.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.