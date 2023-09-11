New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GBR is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GBR is 3.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume for GBR on September 11, 2023 was 16.09K shares.

GBR) stock’s latest price update

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.09 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-04 that A controversial segment of the market, the concept of strong penny stocks nevertheless carries a certain charm. Now, let’s get something straight.

GBR’s Market Performance

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) has experienced a 5.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.09% rise in the past month, and a 12.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for GBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.43% for GBR’s stock, with a 5.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBR Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBR rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0748. In addition, New Concept Energy Inc. saw 10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.42 for the present operating margin

+73.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Concept Energy Inc. stands at +85.38. The total capital return value is set at -3.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.04. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 63.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.