Navigating the Volatility of Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) Stock

In the past week, GWRE stock has gone up by 8.93%, with a monthly gain of 14.96% and a quarterly surge of 29.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Guidewire Software Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.29% for GWRE’s stock, with a 27.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is $92.00, which is -$0.79 below the current market price. The public float for GWRE is 80.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GWRE on September 11, 2023 was 641.54K shares.

GWRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) has increased by 10.97 when compared to last closing price of 84.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Alex Hughes – Vice President, Investor Relations Mike Rosenbaum – Chief Executive Officer Jeff Cooper – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Dylan Becker – William Blair Kevin Kumar – Goldman Sachs Parker Lane – Stifel Matt VanVliet – BTIG Ken Wong – Oppenheimer David Unger – Wells Fargo Michael Funk – Bank of America Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Guidewire Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $85 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GWRE Trading at 16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +14.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.96. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc. saw 50.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from King James Winston, who sale 42 shares at the price of $86.64 back on Sep 01. After this action, King James Winston now owns 32,776 shares of Guidewire Software Inc., valued at $3,639 using the latest closing price.

Hung Priscilla, the President & COO of Guidewire Software Inc., sale 2,513 shares at $70.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Hung Priscilla is holding 49,641 shares at $176,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.