Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has gone down by -0.27% for the week, with a -4.31% drop in the past month and a -4.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.52% for MFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for MFC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MFC is $21.44, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.83B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume for MFC on September 11, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.27 in relation to its previous close of 18.48. However, the company has experienced a -0.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Manulife (MFC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

MFC Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares sank -5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.39. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.