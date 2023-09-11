LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LiveOne Inc. (LVO) is $4.33, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for LVO is 69.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LVO on September 11, 2023 was 275.09K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LVO) stock’s latest price update

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.37 in comparison to its previous close of 1.64, however, the company has experienced a -31.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Investments in technology solutions that enhance communications experience are likely to aid the Zacks Audio Video Production industry participants like Sony Corporation (SONY), Sonos (SONO) and LiveOne (LVO). Stiff competition from low-priced device importers is a concern.

LVO’s Market Performance

LVO’s stock has fallen by -31.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.92% and a quarterly rise of 18.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.18% for LiveOne Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.54% for LVO’s stock, with a 19.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LVO Trading at -15.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.31%, as shares sank -13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVO fell by -31.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7502. In addition, LiveOne Inc. saw 128.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVO starting from ELLIN ROBERT S, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Nov 21. After this action, ELLIN ROBERT S now owns 2,089,666 shares of LiveOne Inc., valued at $23,496 using the latest closing price.

ELLIN ROBERT S, the CEO & Chairman of LiveOne Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that ELLIN ROBERT S is holding 2,054,666 shares at $10,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.63 for the present operating margin

+25.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveOne Inc. stands at -10.06. The total capital return value is set at -3.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.35. Equity return is now at value 81.80, with -18.10 for asset returns.

Based on LiveOne Inc. (LVO), the company’s capital structure generated 323.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.