Li Auto Inc. (LI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is above average at 176.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Li Auto Inc. (LI) is $397.79, which is $12.95 above the current market price. The public float for LI is 877.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LI on September 11, 2023 was 7.07M shares.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.23 in comparison to its previous close of 38.40, however, the company has experienced a -6.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-11 that Though manufacturing activity has moved geographically from the West to the East in recent history, the sector continues to play a vital role in the global economy, providing goods and services that meet the desires of consumers and businesses. However, manufacturing has also seen changes such as technological innovations and renewed geopolitical rivalries.

LI’s Market Performance

LI’s stock has fallen by -6.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.49% and a quarterly rise of 24.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Li Auto Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.18% for LI’s stock, with a 39.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20.66 based on the research report published on November 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LI Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.06. In addition, Li Auto Inc. saw 94.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.07 for the present operating margin

+19.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Auto Inc. stands at -4.44. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Li Auto Inc. (LI), the company’s capital structure generated 27.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.47. Total debt to assets is 14.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 522.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Li Auto Inc. (LI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.