Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Is It Worth Investing in Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LTRX is at 2.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LTRX is $9.50, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for LTRX is 29.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume for LTRX on September 11, 2023 was 88.33K shares.

LTRX’s Market Performance

LTRX’s stock has seen a 31.54% increase for the week, with a 21.28% rise in the past month and a 15.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for Lantronix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.88% for LTRX’s stock, with a 15.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on February 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LTRX Trading at 21.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +21.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRX rose by +31.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Lantronix Inc. saw 18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRX starting from PRINTER HOSHI, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $4.96 back on Nov 18. After this action, PRINTER HOSHI now owns 131,198 shares of Lantronix Inc., valued at $371,745 using the latest closing price.

FOLINO PAUL F, the Director of Lantronix Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $5.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that FOLINO PAUL F is holding 25,052 shares at $48,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRX

Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.