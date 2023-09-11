Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, KMI stock has gone down by -2.44%, with a monthly decline of -4.27% and a quarterly plunge of -3.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.49% for Kinder Morgan Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.80% for KMI’s stock, with a -4.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Right Now?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is $20.36, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for KMI is 1.95B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMI on September 11, 2023 was 12.67M shares.

KMI) stock’s latest price update

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI)’s stock price has increased by 1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 16.59. However, the company has seen a -2.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Amid heightened volatility, it would be wise for investors to keep an eye on midstream stocks like Kinder Morgan (KMI), The Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX.

KMI Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.25. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc. saw -7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from Mody Sital K, who sale 55,849 shares at the price of $17.36 back on Aug 04. After this action, Mody Sital K now owns 0 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc., valued at $969,578 using the latest closing price.

Schlosser John W, the V.P. (President, Terminals) of Kinder Morgan Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $18.09 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Schlosser John W is holding 10,719 shares at $27,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.63 for the present operating margin

+28.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.06. Total debt to assets is 45.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.