KeyCorp (KEY) Stock Faces 3.43% Weekly Volatility

The stock of KeyCorp (KEY) has gone down by -0.71% for the week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month and a 2.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.36% for KEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.12% for KEY’s stock, with a -17.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is above average at 7.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KeyCorp (KEY) is $13.04, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 932.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KEY on September 11, 2023 was 17.57M shares.

KEY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has surged by 3.31 when compared to previous closing price of 10.89, but the company has seen a -0.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that Predicting the trajectory of bank stocks in 2023 has been incredibly challenging. The unnerving sight of bank runs just a few months ago was a stark reminder of the unpredictable waters this sector is treading.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13.50 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEY Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.00. In addition, KeyCorp saw -35.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Rankin Devina A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.49 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rankin Devina A now owns 10,000 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $114,900 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Chief Information Officer of KeyCorp, sale 12,627 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 94,106 shares at $125,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KeyCorp (KEY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.