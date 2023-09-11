Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) is $2.76, The public float for JUPW is 15.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JUPW on September 11, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

JUPW) stock’s latest price update

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW)’s stock price has soared by 6.84 in relation to previous closing price of 1.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-01 that Searching for the top penny stocks to invest in today? You’re in good company.

JUPW’s Market Performance

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has experienced a 13.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 69.68% rise in the past month, and a 358.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.69% for JUPW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.64% for JUPW’s stock, with a 126.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JUPW Trading at 71.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JUPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares surge +28.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +228.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JUPW rose by +13.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1310. In addition, Jupiter Wellness Inc. saw 94.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JUPW starting from FANI SKENDER, who purchase 64,060 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Oct 25. After this action, FANI SKENDER now owns 122,000 shares of Jupiter Wellness Inc., valued at $57,654 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JUPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jupiter Wellness Inc. stands at -245.66. The total capital return value is set at -96.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.72. Equity return is now at value -211.50, with -117.20 for asset returns.

Based on Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW), the company’s capital structure generated 74.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 31.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.