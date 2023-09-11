JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Records 2.20% Quarterly Movement

The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has gone down by -1.71% for the week, with a -6.48% drop in the past month and a 2.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.50% for JPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.16% for JPM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Right Now?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JPM is 2.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JPM on September 11, 2023 was 9.33M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.08relation to previous closing price of 143.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-08 that JP Morgan Chase has created a blueprint for stakeholder capitalism in this country. Business leaders should take note of Jamie Dimon’s success.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $159 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JPM Trading at -4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.03. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Friedman Stacey, who sale 4,310 shares at the price of $144.86 back on Sep 06. After this action, Friedman Stacey now owns 53,425 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $624,335 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 4,310 shares at $157.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 57,735 shares at $677,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.