JD.com Inc. (JD) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, JD stock has gone down by -2.44%, with a monthly decline of -13.99% and a quarterly plunge of -13.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for JD.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.64% for JD’s stock, with a -26.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is above average at 17.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JD.com Inc. (JD) is $386.48, which is $24.7 above the current market price. The public float for JD is 1.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JD on September 11, 2023 was 10.26M shares.

JD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has increased by 0.19 when compared to last closing price of 32.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Our 3-step process focuses on wide-moat stocks (as per Morningstar’s rating). We are only interested in those targets that are attractively valued in historical comparison. We share the heat map of the most investable candidates that may be worth your time for.

Analysts’ Opinion of JD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JD Trading at -10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -15.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.03. In addition, JD.com Inc. saw -42.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.75 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for JD.com Inc. stands at +0.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.20. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on JD.com Inc. (JD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 10.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JD.com Inc. (JD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.