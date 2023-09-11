Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.16 in comparison to its previous close of 2.33, however, the company has experienced a -31.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tony Sklar – SVP, IR Alf Poor – CEO Scott Morrison – CFO Robin Mackie – COO Conference Call Participants Operator Welcome, everyone to the Ideanomics Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today, I am pleased to have Mr.

Is It Worth Investing in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IDEX is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IDEX is 11.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. The average trading volume of IDEX on September 11, 2023 was 614.64K shares.

IDEX’s Market Performance

IDEX stock saw a decrease of -31.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -70.38% and a quarterly a decrease of -71.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.27% for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.99% for IDEX’s stock, with a -85.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDEX Trading at -75.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.41%, as shares sank -68.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX fell by -31.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.48. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw -89.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Equity return is now at value -224.50, with -102.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.