Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) is above average at 0.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) is $67.50, which is $118.93 above the current market price. The public float for HSDT is 0.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HSDT on September 11, 2023 was 365.60K shares.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.92 in comparison to its previous close of 8.04, however, the company has experienced a 38.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT ) stock is rising higher on Tuesday as investors react to the neurotechnology company regaining listing compliance. Helius Medical Technologies says that it is no longer in danger of having its stock delisted in an investor update.

HSDT’s Market Performance

HSDT’s stock has risen by 38.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.44% and a quarterly rise of 14.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.20% for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.73% for HSDT’s stock, with a -19.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSDT stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSDT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HSDT in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

HSDT Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.21%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSDT rose by +38.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. saw -38.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSDT starting from ANDREEFF DANE, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.64 back on Aug 30. After this action, ANDREEFF DANE now owns 11,420 shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., valued at $38,212 using the latest closing price.

ANDREEFF DANE, the President and CEO of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., purchase 5,078 shares at $6.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that ANDREEFF DANE is holding 8,774 shares at $32,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1875.35 for the present operating margin

+18.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stands at -1788.06. The total capital return value is set at -151.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.60. Equity return is now at value -177.70, with -99.70 for asset returns.

Based on Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.33. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.