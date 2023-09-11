Geron Corporation (GERN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 2.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-05 that FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat in person at the Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 4:55 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investors and Media section of Geron’s website under.

Is It Worth Investing in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GERN is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GERN is $4.83, which is $2.38 above the current price. The public float for GERN is 522.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GERN on September 11, 2023 was 5.39M shares.

GERN’s Market Performance

GERN stock saw a decrease of 0.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.27% for Geron Corporation (GERN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.17% for GERN’s stock, with a -11.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GERN Trading at -15.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -18.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Geron Corporation saw 1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from O’Farrell Elizabeth G., who purchase 6,607 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Aug 24. After this action, O’Farrell Elizabeth G. now owns 7,407 shares of Geron Corporation, valued at $15,064 using the latest closing price.

O’Farrell Elizabeth G., the Director of Geron Corporation, purchase 6,579 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. is holding 26,220 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23246.64 for the present operating margin

-45.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corporation stands at -23808.89. The total capital return value is set at -87.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.40. Equity return is now at value -84.20, with -54.20 for asset returns.

Based on Geron Corporation (GERN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.07. Total debt to assets is 29.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,588.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Geron Corporation (GERN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.