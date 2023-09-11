General Mills Inc. (GIS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.23.

The average price predicted for General Mills Inc. (GIS) by analysts is $76.24, which is $10.09 above the current market price. The public float for GIS is 580.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On September 11, 2023, the average trading volume of GIS was 3.83M shares.

GIS) stock’s latest price update

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.78 compared to its previous closing price of 64.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that General Mills (GIS) offers an update regarding its progress in three key priorities as part of its 2023 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

GIS’s Market Performance

General Mills Inc. (GIS) has experienced a -2.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.33% drop in the past month, and a -19.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for GIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.04% for GIS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $72 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GIS Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.63. In addition, General Mills Inc. saw -21.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Cordani David, who sale 8,675 shares at the price of $89.55 back on May 17. After this action, Cordani David now owns 7,885 shares of General Mills Inc., valued at $776,847 using the latest closing price.

Pallot Mark A, the Chief Accounting Officer of General Mills Inc., sale 4,081 shares at $90.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Pallot Mark A is holding 13,121 shares at $368,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, General Mills Inc. (GIS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.